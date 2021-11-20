PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.78

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.65. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.32.

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PASSUR Aerospace had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. It also involves in owning and operating the commercial passive radar network which updates flight tracks. The company was founded by John R.

