Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.05. Patrick Industries reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $9.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.42. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $11,177,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 213.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after purchasing an additional 115,837 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 226,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after acquiring an additional 111,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,373,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PATK opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $60.52 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.69. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.95%.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

