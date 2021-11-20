PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Shares of PBF opened at $12.77 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $6.16 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in PBF Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.