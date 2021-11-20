PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.66% of PC Connection worth $20,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PC Connection alerts:

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.48. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN).

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.