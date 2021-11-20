Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.56

Shares of Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.56 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 20.17 ($0.26). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 19.30 ($0.25), with a volume of 503,251 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PDG shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Pendragon from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £269.61 million and a P/E ratio of 6.03.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

