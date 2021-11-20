PengolinCoin (PGO) Price Hits $0.0121 on Top Exchanges

PengolinCoin (CURRENCY:PGO) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One PengolinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PengolinCoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. PengolinCoin has a market cap of $355,268.56 and $54,855.00 worth of PengolinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 243.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000655 BTC.

PengolinCoin Coin Profile

PengolinCoin (CRYPTO:PGO) is a coin. PengolinCoin’s total supply is 29,434,980 coins. PengolinCoin’s official website is pengolincoin.s2ii.xyz . PengolinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PengolinC and its Facebook page is accessible here

PengolinCoin Coin Trading

