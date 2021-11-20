PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,513 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.18% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,462,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,977,000 after purchasing an additional 537,407 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,986,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after acquiring an additional 277,849 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 120,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

