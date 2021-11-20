Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires Shares of 2,800 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,735,000 after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 150.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $65,474,000. Finally, Raine Capital LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $682.34 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $718.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.27. The company has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $806.75.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

