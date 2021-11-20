Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires Shares of 2,800 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,735,000 after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 150.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $65,474,000. Finally, Raine Capital LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $682.34 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $585.45 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $718.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $726.27. The company has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $806.75.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.