Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires Shares of 8,500 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.57.

NYSE AWK opened at $173.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

