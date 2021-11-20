Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

ISRG opened at $348.65 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.62 and a 200-day moving average of $327.92. The company has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.