Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys Shares of 4,600 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 42,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 26.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 20,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $346.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.42. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $250.54 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.63.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

