Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 192,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 12.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.0% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $78.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $80.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

ED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

