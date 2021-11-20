Peony Price Tops $0.50 on Top Exchanges (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a total market cap of $28.48 million and $104,360.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Peony has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00036750 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 56,641,231 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

