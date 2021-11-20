Pepe Cash Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,423.00 (PEPECASH)

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Pepe Cash has a total market capitalization of $13.35 million and approximately $1,423.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00069807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00071964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00091491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.46 or 0.07264488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,798.97 or 1.00198968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pepe Cash Coin Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepe Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

