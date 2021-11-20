Perpetual Protocol Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.33 or 0.00025791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $1.05 billion and $36.69 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.13 or 0.00218996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

PERP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,700,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi . Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

