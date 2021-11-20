Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSNL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $40,009.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,952 shares of company stock worth $2,174,574 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,195,000 after acquiring an additional 881,659 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,585,000 after buying an additional 459,007 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Personalis by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 309,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Personalis by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 218,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $669.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

