Phore Price Down 19% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 19% against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $196.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011850 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $555.39 or 0.00945708 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,495,210 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

