Phore Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $18.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $616.13 or 0.01053017 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,492,996 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

