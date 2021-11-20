PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the October 14th total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 0.98. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 55,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $140,578.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 218,530 shares of company stock worth $583,061. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 113.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,150,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 611,151 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 282.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 296,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 931.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 272,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 79,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

