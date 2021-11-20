Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 416.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 157,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 127,263 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 402.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 96,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 22,737 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

