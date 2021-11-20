PieDAO DOUGH v2 Market Cap Reaches $10.17 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001162 BTC on major exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $10.17 million and $99,933.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

