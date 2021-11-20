Pillar Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.19 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $9.19 million and approximately $138,305.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00221307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00089157 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

PLR is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

