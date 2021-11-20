Pinkcoin Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $1,366.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.52 or 0.00328603 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012176 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005594 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011020 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,780,099 coins and its circulating supply is 432,519,663 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.