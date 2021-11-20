Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,348 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.48% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $44,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,805,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. Guggenheim lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

NYSE PNW opened at $66.96 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.62.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

