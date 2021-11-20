Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apria in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neamonitis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Get Apria alerts:

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Apria had a net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.24%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on APR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. Apria has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

In other Apria news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $51,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 53,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $1,925,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,008 shares of company stock worth $3,524,010 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apria by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Apria by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Apria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Apria by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.