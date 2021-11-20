Piper Sandler Comments on Prudential Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prudential Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ PBIP opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $114.34 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.04. Prudential Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Prudential Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

