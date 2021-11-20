Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 12,854.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PIPR opened at $190.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.79. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $1,383,049.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,582,902.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,372 shares of company stock worth $3,738,981 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PIPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

