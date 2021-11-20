Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Aflac in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Get Aflac alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.42.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. Aflac has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 35,078 shares of company stock worth $1,999,352 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.