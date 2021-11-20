Pirl (PIRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $49,587.90

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pirl has a market capitalization of $49,587.90 and $3.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pirl is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

