PKG Token Market Cap Reaches $463,460.54 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last week, PKG Token has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One PKG Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PKG Token has a market cap of $463,460.54 and approximately $3,686.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00070425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00092208 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.89 or 0.07311202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,399.70 or 0.99809146 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.