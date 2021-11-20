Plair (PLA) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.10 Million

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Plair has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $869.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plair coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Plair has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Plair alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00219954 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.34 or 0.00089213 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Plair

Plair (CRYPTO:PLA) is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official website is plair.life . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Plair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.