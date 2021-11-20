PlatON (LAT) Price Up 59.9% This Week

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded up 42.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. PlatON has a total market cap of $615.96 million and $57.19 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlatON has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00047250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00221307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00089157 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlatON Profile

PlatON is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,248,101,278 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

