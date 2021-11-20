PlotX (PLOT) Price Hits $0.0481 on Exchanges

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One PlotX coin can now be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $173,160.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.43 or 0.00220394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00089068 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

