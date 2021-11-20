PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,618 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of PNM Resources worth $18,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,756,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in PNM Resources by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 16,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PNM Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,102,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 461,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

NYSE PNM opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.3275 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.22%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

