Po.et Trading Down 16.2% This Week (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Po.et has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Po.et has a total market capitalization of $404,761.18 and $7.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Po.et alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00048610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.25 or 0.00220774 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00089069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Po.et Profile

POE is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Po.et Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Po.et and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.