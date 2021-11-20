PolkaFoundry Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.76 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $69.76 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be bought for $2.03 or 0.00003469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.10 or 0.00220309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00090418 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,318,599 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

