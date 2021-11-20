PolySwarm (NCT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $59,482.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $18.11 million and $59,482.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00048610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.25 or 0.00220774 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00089069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.