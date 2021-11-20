Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.48 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. During the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.20 or 0.00022879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $39.17 million and $2.48 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00069807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00071964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00091491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.46 or 0.07264488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,798.97 or 1.00198968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,968,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.