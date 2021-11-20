PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Achieves $3.58 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and $1,789.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,819.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,359.00 or 0.07410856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.07 or 0.00377551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $571.76 or 0.00972060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00085743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.25 or 0.00415259 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.51 or 0.00266091 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,032,765 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.