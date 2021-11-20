Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.29.

PWCDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC downgraded Power Co. of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $33.93 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $32.87.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

