Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.28

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$44.28 and traded as low as C$43.91. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$44.35, with a volume of 113,137 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PD shares. Raymond James downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$590.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.28.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

