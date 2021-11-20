Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 15,400 Shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.62% of Patria Investments worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patria Investments by 16.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,362,000 after buying an additional 239,553 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patria Investments by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Patria Investments stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.47.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

