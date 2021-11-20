Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 33,742 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,752,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AXON shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $181.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.84 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $212.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.56.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $61,453,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 594,445 shares of company stock worth $109,519,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

