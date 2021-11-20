Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 61,674 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 135.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,674 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.34% of Eagle Bancorp worth $6,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,646.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $59.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $61.58.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 42.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

