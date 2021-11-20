Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of OGE Energy worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,120,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $36.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.