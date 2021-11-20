Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $7.11 Million in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 827,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.27% of F-star Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

FSTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

