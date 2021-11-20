Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 113,632 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.19% of Oscar Health worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $883,252,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 4.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,735,000 after acquiring an additional 559,947 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after acquiring an additional 719,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakestar II G.P. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 125,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 204,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,814,103.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,258,494 shares of company stock worth $65,874,142.

OSCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

