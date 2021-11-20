Primecoin (XPM) Price Up 133.2% This Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 46.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $28.95 million and approximately $254,373.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001296 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 133.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,537,648 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

