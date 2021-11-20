Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

PRMW opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 104,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,979,706.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $2,041,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,204 shares of company stock worth $10,508,960. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Primo Water by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter worth $13,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 33.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 2.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Primo Water by 117.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

