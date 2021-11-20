Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) Shares Down 0.2%

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $43.15 and last traded at $43.15. 11,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 52,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.69.

